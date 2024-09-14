Imran Khan booked for controversial social media post

Former PM denies investigation without his lawyers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday registered a case against incarcerated PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan, this time on the charge of inciting a government officer to mutiny.

An FIA team visited Adiala Jail to probe the PTI founder in connection with a controversial post shared on his official X account, but the team returned unanswered after the former premier denied interrogation without the presence of his lawyers.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the FIA would investigate the PTI founder’s social media accounts which, he alleged, were being used to create chaos and anarchy in the country, and undermining the national security.

He hinted that it would be investigated who was the handler of his social media accounts, and whether such posts were being made at the PTI founder’s behest or someone else was pulling the strings.

“A botched attempt had been made to conspire against the sitting chief justice and heads of other institutions. The PTI founder tried to mobilise the people against two major state institutions, which was highly condemnable,” he added.

Tarar said the message posted on social media from the PTI founder’s account was “tantamount to sedition, and creating an anarchy” in the country.



