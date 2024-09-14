Ministers crying hoarse over KP CM's meeting with Afghan diplomat: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Ministers crying hoarse over KP CM's meeting with Afghan diplomat: Barrister Saif

Says 18th Amendment mandates CM to make foreign visits

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 11:01:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Saturday dubbed criticism directed by the federal and provincial ministers at KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after his meeting with the Afghan consul general ‘ridiculous’.

In a statement, Saif said that the 18th Amendment mandated CM to hold talks with Afghanistan regarding law and order situation, adding the CM could travel anywhere for the benefit of his people.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saif said when Sharif was Punjab CM, he used to go all around the globe, signed trade agreements and made huge kickbacks while asking how many foreign ambassadors met incumbent Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

Saif stated that the KP CM would hold meetings with foreign ambassadors in future as well, stressing that social and economic relations with Afghanistan needed to be strengthened.

