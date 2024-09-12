Islamabad High Court annuls physical remand of PTI MNAs, sends them to jail

The PTI MNAs were sent to jail on judicial remand.

Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 14:22:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has annulled the decision of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad regarding physical remand of PTI lawmakers.

Chief Justice IHC Amir farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the petition filed by PTI MNAs through Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi.

Petitioners argued the arrests were unlawful and unconstitutional.

IHC inquired from lawyers the constitutional status of MNAs after annulment of physical remand.

After hearing the arguments IHC sent the PTI MNAs to jail on judicial remand.

Petition asserted that petitioners, as elected members of the National Assembly, were detained illegally from within the Parliament premises without being provided a reason at the time of arrest.

The petition claimed that after their arrest, they were transferred to an unknown location by unidentified individuals.

It also stated that while they were accused of firing, no injuries were found at the crime scene, and the FIR does not specify their roles in the incident.

They requested the IHC to declare the physical remand orders issued by the Anti-Terrorism Court on September 10 as illegal and unconstitutional, and to annul the eight-day physical remand.

The ATC Islamabad on Tuesday approved an eight-day physical remand of PTI leaders who were arrested inside the parliament.

The MNAs included Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Owais Jhakar, Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmad Chatha, Zubair Khan Wazir, Syed Ahmad Ali Shah, Syed Naseem Ali Shah, and Yousaf Khan.

Earlier today the PTI MNAs were produced in the National Assembly for participation in the session.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police escorted the members to Parliament House, where they were handed over to the acting Sergeant-at-Arms.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, had issued production orders for their appearance in National Assembly.