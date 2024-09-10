ATC approves eight-day physical remand of PTI leaders
Pakistan
Big names were arrested yesterday outside parliament
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday approved an eight-day physical remand of PTI leaders who were arrested yesterday outside the parliament.
The detained leaders include Sher Afzal Marwat, Aamir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Chattha, and others in connection with the Sangjani police station case.
It merits mention the court rejected physical remand request for Shoaib Shaheen and he was sent to judicial custody.
Sources say Islamabad police presented Shoaib Shaheen and other arrested workers, charged under terrorism provisions, before Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain of the ATC today.