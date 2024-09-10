ATC approves eight-day physical remand of PTI leaders

Pakistan Pakistan ATC approves eight-day physical remand of PTI leaders

Big names were arrested yesterday outside parliament

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 22:07:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday approved an eight-day physical remand of PTI leaders who were arrested yesterday outside the parliament.

The detained leaders include Sher Afzal Marwat, Aamir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Chattha, and others in connection with the Sangjani police station case.

It merits mention the court rejected physical remand request for Shoaib Shaheen and he was sent to judicial custody.

Sources say Islamabad police presented Shoaib Shaheen and other arrested workers, charged under terrorism provisions, before Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain of the ATC today.

