IHC seeks response from federal govt on Imran Khan's possible military trial

Says military trial of a civilian is a matter of concern for applicant and court

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 14:03:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought response from the federal government on the issue of PTI founder Imran Khan’s possible military trial.

IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the application filed by Imran Khan against his potential military detention and trial.

The court sought explanation from the attorney general office during the hearing. Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar was called to the rostrum in the courtroom.

Justice Aurangzeb stated that there were indications of Imran Khan’s military trial if statements of some ministers were something to go by.

Justice Auraganzeb remarked that “Imran Khan is a civilian and possible military trial of a civilian is a matter of concern for the applicant and the court.”

He remarked that a clear stance must be issued by the federal government on the matter if the ISPR director general issued a statement hinting at the military trial of Imran Khan.

The court asked the government counsel to clearly inform him by Monday about this matter after taking directives from the federal government.

The additional attorney general requested the court to first decide on objections to the application.

Justice Aurangzeb responded that he had removed reservations on the application raised by the registrar office and the Supreme Court verdict about military trial of civilians was already available.

“If the matter of Imran Khan's trial is under consideration, a verdict will be issued after hearing the case,” the court said.

Consequently, the IHC adjourned the hearing against the military trial of Imran Khan until Sept 16.

It is pertinent to note that PTI founder Imran Khan moved the IHC against the possibility of transfer of May 9 cases to military courts.

Earlier, Imran Khan had filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his possible detention under military courts in the May 9 cases.

The PTI founder filed the application in the LHC through his counsel Aziz Karamat, making the federal government and inspector generals of police of all four provinces respondents.

PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser reiterated that military detention and trial of Imran Khan in military courts was not acceptable.

The speculations of military trial of Imran Khan emerged when former ISI DG Faiz Hameed, considered a close ally of Imran Khan, was arrested for military trial.