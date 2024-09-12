ATC removes terrorism charges from Ichhra woman attack case

Judge Arshad Javed directed that the case be transferred to the Session Court for trial.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Significant developments have occurred in the case involving the assault of a woman in Lahore’s Achhra area due to her attire.

Judge Arshad Javed of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case and ordered the removal of terrorism charges, directing that the case be transferred to the Session Court for trial.

The police have accused allegations on Altamash Saqlain, Nadeem, Muhammad Ali alias Chand Butt, Malik Khurram Shehzad, and Adil Sarwar in the case, while allegations against Khalid Mahmood Khalid, Aleem Uddin, and Allama Saqib Ali have been withdrawn.

The case was registered at the Ichhra Police Station.

The incident occurred in Lahore’s Ichhra market where a woman, shopping with her husband, was surrounded by an angry mob due to her attire. The mob accused her of blasphemy, as her Arabic-scripted outfit featured the word "Halwa."