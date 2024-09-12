President, PM pay tribute to Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed for his valour

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM pay tribute to Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed for his valour

Aziz Bhatti thwarted enemy’s evil designs with his bravery in September 1965 war

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 15:41:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Maj Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on his 59th martyrdom day.

The PM in his message asserted that Raja Aziz Bhatti thwarted nefarious aims of the enemy in 1965 war with his valour and bravery.

His unshakable determination to defend his homeland forced the enemy to retreat, who otherwise had dreamed of capturing Lahore.

His spirit of defending the motherland was exemplary, he added.



The PM stated that the nation couldn’t forget the sacrifices of martyrs and would always remember them in good words.



President Asif Zardari stated that the nation paid tribute to its hero for sacrificing life for the security of the state.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to Maj Aziz Bhatti, saying he would always be alive in the hearts of people.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz hailed the bravery and courage of Maj Aziz Bhatti and said the nation was proud of him.

The armed forces saluted Maj Aziz Bhatti’s legacy which continues to motivate and inspire generations of soldiers to defend the nation with honour and distinction.