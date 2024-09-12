Sheikh Rashid urges lawmakers to bring no-confidence motion against NA speaker

Reiterates his earlier statement of a 'new set-up' by Sept 30

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 12:13:51 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday if conscience of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was still alive, then he must tender his resignation.

He suggested lawmakers to submit a vote of no-confidence against him.

During his interaction with reporters, the former federal minister pointed out that even drug dealers were not caught the way lawmakers were arrested in parliament while reiterating his earlier statement of a 'new set-up' by Sept 30.

He hit out at the government for inflated power bills and making life miserable for poor people.

He demanded the release of labourers allegedly involved in May 9 cases. He regretted that his friends for 40 years turned against him.

Besides, he avoided answering questions regarding KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur's remarks on getting former premier Imran Khan out of jail by himself.



