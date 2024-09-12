Barrister Saif confirms KP CM's meeting with Establishment
Pakistan
Blames govt for driving a wedge between Establishment, PTI
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Thursday confirmed meeting of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with the Establishment.
Saif stated that meeting took place on Monday night, claiming that the Establishment first mad contact with the CM for the huddle.
He said meeting discussed “security situation of the province and overall political atmosphere”.
He asserted that KP CM stood firmly on his remarks made during his speech in Sangjani public rally with whole party rallying behind him.
He blamed the government for driving a wedge between the Establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).