Barrister Saif confirms KP CM's meeting with Establishment

Blames govt for driving a wedge between Establishment, PTI

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 11:49:09 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Thursday confirmed meeting of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with the Establishment.

Saif stated that meeting took place on Monday night, claiming that the Establishment first mad contact with the CM for the huddle.

He said meeting discussed “security situation of the province and overall political atmosphere”.

He asserted that KP CM stood firmly on his remarks made during his speech in Sangjani public rally with whole party rallying behind him.

He blamed the government for driving a wedge between the Establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

