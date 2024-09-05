Imran Khan will not face military trial: Omar Ayub

There is no evidence of PTI's involvement in the events of May 9: Omar Ayub

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 12:26:49 PKT

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has stated that PTI founder Imran Khan would not face a military trial.

Speaking to the media in Sargodha, Ayub declared that PTI leaders undergoing military trials were political prisoners.

He also urged Akhtar Mengal to withdraw his resignation.

He criticised the way government was handling the issues of Balochistan and recent electricity price hikes.

Ayub asserted that there was no evidence of PTI's involvement in the events of May 9 and challenged anyone with proof to come forward.

He accused the current government of failing to control inflation and managing corruption inquiries poorly.

He further alleged that Mohsin Naqvi was directly involved in the sugar and wheat scandals and criticised the FIA's handling of the wheat scandal under the Minister of Interior.

Ayub concluded by questioning the future of the current government, implying that it was poorly managed and unsustainable.