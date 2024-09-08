Khawaja Asif claims evidence points to military trial for Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Khawaja Asif claims evidence points to military trial for Imran Khan

Asif said that Hameed could reveal details about his ties with Khan and might aim to shift blame.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 10:47:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that evidence against Imran Khan may lead to a military trial, with former ISI chief Faiz Hameed potentially turning into an approver against him.

Asif suggested that Hameed could reveal details about his ties with Khan and might aim to shift blame onto him.

Asif noted that the military installations targeted during the May 9 protests were likely directed by Khan.

He also mentioned that both Khan and Hameed were distressed over the loss of power. He said that Hameed hoped to become the army chief and sought support from the PML-N for the matter.

Additionally, Asif discussed the role of former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak in initiating amendments in NAB regulations, which received clearance from Hameed.

He criticised Khan for not engaging in political dialogue despite offers from Shehbaz Sharif.