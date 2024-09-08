Suspicious bag containing explosives, grenade found near rally venue

Bomb disposal squad rushed to the scene

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News ) - Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a bag containing a hand grenade, a detonator, wire and other explosives near the venue where the PTI is holding its much-awaited public rally, setting off fear and rumours if the rally is going to be cancelled for security reason.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is completing arrangements for holding the rally in Sangjani area of Islamabad, but with the recovery of the suspicious bag, people have shown concern over the fate of the rally, and the safety of the attendees.

On information, personnel of law-enforcement agencies, a bomb disposal squad and police scrambled to the venue and launched an investigation.

Security has been put on high alert. Police patrolling in sensitive areas has been enhanced.

Containers have been installed at different places and red zone to ensure law and order.

All entrances and exits of the red zone in Islamabad were closed with the help of containers.