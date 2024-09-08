International Literacy Day celebrated worldwide

Pakistan Pakistan International Literacy Day celebrated worldwide

This say is celebrated annually on September 8 under UNESCO.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 10:10:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - International Literacy Day is being observed today across the world, including in Pakistan.

International Literacy Day aims to highlight the importance of education for the millions of illiterate individuals worldwide.

The day serves to inspire hope for literacy among men, women, and children who cannot even write their names.



Various events are organized in different cities across the country by human rights organizations, literacy promotion agencies, and social groups to mark this occasion.