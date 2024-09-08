In-focus

PM pays tribute to Pakistan Navy on 'Navy Day'

PM pays tribute to Pakistan Navy on 'Navy Day'

Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty for the country.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country.

“On Navy Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all members of the Pakistan Navy. Their steadfast commitment to protecting our maritime boundaries exemplifies their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

He said regardless of the challenges they faced, their determination and spirit remained resolute. “We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders.” 

Related Topics
Pakistan Navy Day
Pakistan Navy
Prime Minister of Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan



Related News