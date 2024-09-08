PM pays tribute to Pakistan Navy on 'Navy Day'

Pakistan Pakistan PM pays tribute to Pakistan Navy on 'Navy Day'

Shehbaz Sharif commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty for the country.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 10:28:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country.

“On Navy Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all members of the Pakistan Navy. Their steadfast commitment to protecting our maritime boundaries exemplifies their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

He said regardless of the challenges they faced, their determination and spirit remained resolute. “We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders.”