PM pays tribute to Pakistan Navy on 'Navy Day'
Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty for the country.
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country.
“On Navy Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all members of the Pakistan Navy. Their steadfast commitment to protecting our maritime boundaries exemplifies their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.
He said regardless of the challenges they faced, their determination and spirit remained resolute. “We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders.”