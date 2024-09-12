IHC seeks response from federal government on Imran Khan's military trial

"Military trial of a civilian is a matter of concern for the applicant and the court"

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought response from the federal government on the issue of PTI founder Imran Khan’s possible military trial.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the application filed by Imran Khan against his potential military detention and trial.

The court sought explanation from the attorney general office during the hearing. Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar was called to the rostrum in the courtroom.

Justice Aurangzeb stated that there were indications of Imran Khan’s military trial by ministers.

Justice Auraganzeb remarked that “Imran Khan is a civilian and possible military trial of a civilian is a matter of concern for the applicant and the court.”

He remarked that a clear stance must be issued by the federal government on the matter if DG ISPR issued a statement hinting on the military trial of Imran Khan as per applicant’s lawyer.

The Court ordered to clearly inform the court by Monday on this matter taking directives from the federal government. Additional attorney general requested the court to decide on reservations on the application.

Justice Aurangzeb responded that he had removed reservations on application imposed by the registrar office and the Supreme Court verdict about military trials of civilian matters was already available.

The court inquired about the matter of Imran Khan’s military trial under consideration by the government and if this was not the case then application would be invalid and inadmissible.

“If the matter is under consideration then the verdict will be issued after hearing the case.”

Consequently, the IHC had adjourned the case hearing against the military trial of Imran Khan until September 16.

It is pertinent to note that PTI founder Imran Khan moved the IHC against the transfer of possibility of May 9 cases to military courts.

Imran Khan had filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his possible detention under military courts in the May 9 cases.

The PTI founder has filed the application in the LHC through his counsel Aziz Karamat, making the federal government and inspector generals of police of all four provinces respondents.

PTI leadership including Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub and Asad Kaiser had reiterated that military detention and trial of Imran Khan in military courts was not acceptable.

The speculations of military trial of Imran Khan emerged when former DG ISI Faiz Hameed, considered a close ally of Imran khan was arrested for his military trial for violating Military Act.