26.2mn children are out of schools, says report

Pakistan Pakistan 26.2mn children are out of schools, says report

4.97 million boys and 5.8 million girls (5-9) are deprived of education, says Ministry of Education

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 21:02:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - There are 26.2 million children out of the school in the country, as per the report.

The Ministry of Education showed the details in the National Assembly, revealing that 10.77 million children aged 5 to 9 years are out of school.

This includes 4.97 million boys and 5.8 million girls who are deprived of education.

More to read: Will impose education emergency in Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz



The report also disclosed that 4.93 million children aged 10 to 12 years are missing out on middle school education, including 2.1 million boys and 2.83 million girls.

Moreover, a total of 4.55 million children are deprived of high school education. Out of these children 2.31 million are boys and 2.24 million girls.

According to the report, a total of 5.95 million children are out of higher secondary education, including 2.99 million boys and 2.96 million girls.