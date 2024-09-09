State resources being used against PTI: Shibli

Tells members of the House don't pass laws that they have to regret

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Shibli Faraz has stated that all state resources are being used against PTI.

Speaking during a Senate session on Monday, the senator remarked that no matter how many figures are manipulated, inflation remains unchecked.

“The country is heading towards institutional collapse, and the finance minister is left with no options,” he claimed, adding that government members have turned the House into a chaotic market.

He noted that while PTI governed the country for three years, the current government has been in power for 40 years and has led the country to ruin.

He told the members of the House don’t pass the laws that you have to regret.

