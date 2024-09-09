Ali Muhammad Khan accuses government of targeting judiciary

Weakening power of Supreme Court would be attack on Pakistan itself, says PTI leader

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan accused the government of targeting the judiciary.

Talking outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan expressed gratitude on behalf of the PTI founder to the party workers for the success of the Islamabad rally.

He further added that the PTI founder’s morale was high. Referring to Imran Khan’s stance, he said, "Weakening the power of the Supreme Court would be an attack on Pakistan itself."

He criticized the government for undermining the judiciary. He also criticised Pakistan People's Party (PPP), claiming that the party abandoned Bhutto’s ideology by making Asif Ali Zardari the President.

Ali Muhammad Khan stressed that if the country is to move forward, the voice of the people must be heard. The nation had already delivered its verdict in favour of the PTI founder on February 8, he reiterated.