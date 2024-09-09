Nationwide campaign launched to eradicate drugs from educational institutions

ANF urges parents, teachers, students and media to play their role in eliminating drugs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Anti- Narcotics Force (ANF) in coordination with other law enforcement agencies has launched a nationwide comprehensive campaign to purge the educational institutions from drugs.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, ANF Director Syed Sajeel Haider said that eradication of drugs from educational institutions is the top priority of his organisation.

He urged the parents, teachers, students and media to play their role in eliminating the drugs from educational institutions.

He said that ANF conducted over five thousand awareness sessions in educational institutions under its public awareness campaign this year.

He said ANF recovered drugs worth 6.5 billion dollars from smugglers and apprehended over 1,400 culprits during its operation across the country this year.

The director added that more than 2,000 addicts were also rehabilitated at the rehabilitation centers of ANF. He said the ANF also destroyed opium crop from 1115 acres of land in the country.