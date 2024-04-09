Will impose education emergency in Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Will impose education emergency in Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz

Says 26 million boys and girls are out of school

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 13:17:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said his government would impose education emergency across country and the children will be equipped with education in the true sense.

Prime Minister Sharif, while addressing the inspection ceremony of Danish school site in Islamabad, greeted the federal education minister, ministers, chancellors and students and said it was a very happy day for him.

Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Danish schools project was started, he said and added, Danish School supported those children whose parents had left the world.

He said the parents of thousands of children and girls did not have resources for education.

"Today, the students of this school after getting education, exhibiting their excellence and proving their abilities in the whole world," said the prime minister.

The prime minister said they were making excellent records in the field of sports as well.

"We faced a barrage of criticism when we started this project. I said when Aitchison College can be built for the rich, why can't we build schools for the poor or orphans?" he said.

He said wonderful housing societies had been built in Islamabad, schools had been established for the children of the rich. "Is education only the right of the children of the elite? Is education not the right of poor boys and girls in Islamabad?" he asked.

Prime Minister Sharif said a new era was going to begin at the federal level. "Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan. We will contribute for the project together with Balochistan chief minister," he said.

The prime minister said Danish schools will also be established in all divisions of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

