Karsaz accident driver challenges dismissal of bail in drug case

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 20:12:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - The lawyer of Karsaz road accident's suspect has challenged the decision of judicial magistrate of dismissing the bail plea related to the use of drugs.

The decision was challenged in the session court where it was adopted that the judicial magistrate overlooked important proof in the bail petition.

It merits mention that the suspect had been pardoned by the family of the victim a few days back.

But she had not made it out of prison due on the charges of using drugs while driving. Her medical report showed that she was under the influence of methamphetamine (crystal meth).

Earlier, in an out-of-court settlement, matters between Karsaz accident accused Natasha Danish and members of the bereaved family of father-daughter duo who were killed by her during rash driving resolved on Friday.

According to sources, Natasha’s family paid Rs50.5 million as diyat (blood money) to the grieved family. In addition, deceased's relative will be given a job in a company run by Natasha’s family. The amount was transferred through pay order, said sources.

Besides, Natasha’s family also paid amount to the people who were injured when her car rammed into them.

The settlement took place under Sharia’s Diyat Law.

