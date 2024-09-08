'Containers rally' is being organised in Islamabad, Barrister Saif slams closure of roads

Says they are exercising their constitutional right in a democratic way

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Barrister Saif has voiced concerns on closure of roads, placing containers and barricades in Islamabad to halt the PTI public gathering.

He highlighted that the caravans coming from all over Pakistan to attend the PTI rally in Islamabad had been stopped. The roads coming to Islamabad from Murree had also been closed and Sindh caravans had also been stopped on toll plazas.

He commended the spirit and determination of PTI workers and congratulated them on the victory.

He demanded to give them back their stolen mandate, which was snatched by the incumbent government who was defeated on February 8.

He blamed the chief election commissioner for fabricating the election results and demanded his accountability.

The PTI leader also responded to the recovery of explosive material near the PTI rally venue and denied the allegations. He reiterated that they were exercising their constitutional right in a democratic way by holding the public rally.

He also berated the political opponents for creating rifts among political parties. Barrister Saif also warned to not shake the foundation of a nation for the sake of power, otherwise it would cause their downfall.

He emphasised that the state and its institutions were being run in non-parliamentary, and unconstitutional ways.

The PTI leader also refused to accept extension in Chief Justice of Pakistan tenure come what may. They would take to streets if the extension was given for an hour incase.

He stressed that they can't control the Supreme Court, it was an independent institution. Barrister Saif urged them to not disrespect the constitution and democracy.

