PM Shehbaz attends concluding session of Army War Game in Rawalpindi

Expresses complete satisfaction on army's operation preparedness

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the concluding session of Army War Game at Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The prime minister was comprehensively briefed on the recently concluded Wargame and operational readiness of Pakistan Army across the full spectrum of threat.

Defence minister, finance minister, information minister, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and senior military officials were in attendance.

The premier expressed his complete satisfaction on the operational preparedness of Pakistan Army, acknowledging the pivotal role of our Armed Forces in maintaining strategic stability in the region and preserving the delicate balance of power essential for peace in nuclearized South Asia.

He commended the innovative employment concepts and structural reforms aimed at enhancing the deterrence regime which will ensure the imposition of retributive cost on any adversary in the event of aggression.

The military leadership reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all cost.

It was reiterated that Pakistan Army remains fully cognizant of the prevailing security challenges and will continue to enhance its capabilities to thwart any aggressive designs against Pakistan.

