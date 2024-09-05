Aleema Khan urges women to participate in Sept 8 rally

She also quoted PTI founder's call for everyone to come out for rights

Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 17:39:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan stressed the importance of active participation in the upcoming rally on Sept 8 in Islamabad, calling it a continuation of the "tsunami."

Talking to media on Thursday, Aleema highlighted that the movement, which began on Feb 8, has now reached a critical point with this rally.

She stressed the need to stand up for their rights, echoing Imran Khan's call for everyone to step forward on Sept 8.

She expressed concern about the country's worsening situation, criticising those in power for not altering their luxurious lifestyles.

"Are we supposed to bear the cost of their extravagant living?" she asked, urging all women to join the rally on Sept 8.