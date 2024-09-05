Senate approves bill on imprisonment on unauthorized assembly in Islamabad

Senator Irfan Siddiqui tabled the bill that allows holding public rallies at designated places

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate on Thursday approved the “controversial” bill slapping imprisonment for unauthorized assembly in the federal capital despite opposition by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Senator Irfan Siddiqui tabled the bill that authorises holding public rallies at designated places in Islamabad.

Senator Ali Zafar of the PTI objected to the bill and said bill was aimed at stopping the party from holding a rally in Islamabad.

Senator Siddiqui said the bill was an attempt to regulate [rallies].

He told Senator Zafar that the PTI can hold rally wherever it wants, the government will facilitate them. The purpose of the bill is to protect the rights of millions of people.

Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar said that this house frames rules. Since this house came into existence, the rules are relaxed.

Later, opposition leader Senator Shibli Faraz addressed the chair that "you are misusing your authority. Your malice is evident. You will also face the music, one day. The city is locked down when [international] cricket teams come here."

He offered the government to hold a rally. This law is made to target the PTI's rally. The law minister cannot hoodwink the house, he added.

Senator Faraz said a money bill or a bill to increase the number of judges cannot be presented by a private member. Only the government can introduce a bill to increase the number of judges.

He said that the government faced embarrassment in the National Assembly on the bill to increase the number of judges. It was inappropriate to introduce this private bill in the Senate.

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani said a debate was held on the bill when it was tabled in the Upper House.

Later, Senator Siddiqui moved the motion for “Peaceful Assembly and Public Peace Bill, 2024,” in the House which was passed by a majority vote.