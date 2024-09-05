ECP kicks off election forms verification procedure

Teams have been given 7 days to conclude the task

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 14:00:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has kicked off verification of election forms including Form 45, 46, 47, 48, and 49 uploaded on the ECP website.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has issued the notification for forms verification and assigned duties to officers.

As per notification, team leader Muhammad Nasir Khan will be responsible for the form verification of NA 1-266, PP 1-297 as well as PS 1-120.

The PK 1-115 forms verification will be led by Kashif Abbas Malik. Waqas Malik has been appointed as supervisor for forms verification mechanism.

As per notification, Syed Nadeem Haider will be incharge of verification of forms.

The teams led by these officers will verify the Form 45 and 46 uploaded on the website. While missing Form 45 and 46 will be identified and their details will be prepared.

The ECP stated that they would identify the forms which are not readable, authentic and missing on the website.

The procedure to verify forms of 92,000 polling stations is an uphill task but teams have been allotted seven days to complete the task of verification.