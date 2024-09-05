University of Education pro VC Alam Saeed sacked

The reasons behind sacking hasn't been disclosed yet

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab governor has sacked the University of Education (UOE) pro- vice chancellor Alam Saeed.

Prof. Alam Saeed has also been dethroned from the additional charge of VC. Alam Saeed has also been director of the Division of Science and Technology in the university.

The action against VC will be taken under Section 13/9 and 10/7.

The Higher Education Department has issued the notification of his removal from office after legal action by the Punjab governor.

Nankana Sahib University VC Dr Muhamad Afzaal has been awarded the additional charge of UOE.

He will take the charge of acting VC until appointment of regular VC of the university.

Meanwhile, Prof. Alam Saeed had shared reservations on his sacking, saying he was unaware of the reasons behind hisremoval from office and even the office boy was not removed this way, the way he had been sacked.

