Barrister Saif slams govt for botched legislation in NA

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Saif slams govt for botched legislation in NA

Grills govt for doing legislation in the National Assembly for its personal gains۔

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 12:57:28 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif endorsed the resignation of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief from the National Assembly citing callousness by the state over issues faced by the people of Balochistan.

Holding a press conference in Peshawar, Saif said that preparations for public meeting in Islamabad on Sept 8 were in full swing, adding that nothing illegal would happen in the gathering.



He slammed the government for doing legislation in the National Assembly for its personal gains, adding that legislation had not been done for the people of Pakistan, who he said, were mired in multifarious crisis.

He said this chicken would come back to roost the government in future.

He also lambasted former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that he couldn’t secure victory in the election and stole the mandate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr.Yasmin Rashid.

He also took dig at KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for asking for a no-confidence move against KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

