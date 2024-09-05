CM Maryam Nawaz launches 'School Nutrition' programme

Asserts to continue this programme for five years, suggests other provinces to follow footsteps

D.G. Khan (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has formally launched the 'School Nutrition' programme.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the programme at D.G. Khan, she stated that the distance between Lahore and D.G. Khan couldn’t eliminate her motherly affection for these VIPs' children.

She announced to provide free milk for children upto 5th grade under this programme. This programme was being launched from D.G. Khan and Muzaffargarh.

She asserted she had a vision of provision of better facilities in education including best teachers, environment and infrastructure without straining resources.

She highlighted that the Ministry of Education and Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat were active day and night to serve the public and utilise resources honestly. Punjab CM pledged to meet the nutritional needs of children within available resources.

Maryam Nawaz berated political opponents for criticizing her despite taking action and improving governance. “I am making sure to use your tax money in the right way as Allah doesn’t accept dishonesty,” she stated.

She also revealed plans for teacher training, schools outsourcing and sports.

Education minister’s responsibility was to run this program for five years and make sure the availability of free milk to children and other chief ministers must also follow the footsteps.

She stressed that Punjab was the only province which reduced inflation including prices of flour, roti, vegetables as per the vision of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that for the first time inflation reduced from 35 pc and recorded at single digit.

She recalled that inflation was also at single digit rate during the Nawaz Sharif’s era and again after seven years, it had been recorded at single digit in the same Nawaz Sharif’s government.

She vowed to improve the life standard of the public and make their future bright. She also urged the children to love and serve their country and not become a puppet for someone against their motherland.

