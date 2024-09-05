PHC grants KP CM Gandapur transit bail

The court directed the administration not to arrest Chief Minister Gandapur in any case

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court on Thursday granted transitory bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in case of possession of arms and liquor.

The court directed the administration not to arrest Chief Minister Gandapur in any case and allowed him to appear before courts.

Chief Minister Gandapur had approached the PHC to avoid arrest on the order of an Islamabad court orders in the arms and liquor recovery case.

The court directed the administration to provide details of the cases registered against the petitioner.

District and Sessions Judge Shaista Khan Kundi had on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Chief Minister Gandapur for his absence in the case.

The court had ordered Bhara Kahu SHO to arrest the accused and present him in the court. Despite the court orders, Gandapur could not be presented in the court.

