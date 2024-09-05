In-camera parliament's joint session on Balochistan sought

Pakistan Pakistan In-camera parliament's joint session on Balochistan sought

Govt, opposition to convince Akhtar Mengal to reconsider his resignation from NA

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 17:35:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The opposition has suggested to convene in-camera joint sitting of the parliament to discuss the current situation of Balochistan.

A delegation of opposition visited the National Assembly speaker in his chamber on Thursday to discuss the issues related to national security.

It was agreed during the meeting that both the government and opposition should be on same page over the law and order situation in Balochistan.

Also Read: Fazl wants parliament to lead from the front in dialogue with the Baloch

The sources said that both the parties decided to convince veteran politician Sardar Akhtar Mengal to reconsider his resignation from National Assembly.

A day earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also urged the parliament to take lead in holding dialogue with the people of Balochistan in order to address their security concerns.