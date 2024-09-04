Fazl wants parliament to lead from the front in dialogue with the Baloch

He was speaking on floor of the House during the National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday urged parliament to take lead in holding dialogue with the people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to address their security concerns.

“There are many areas in KP and Balochistan where you cannot play the national anthem of the country,” bemoaned the veteran politician. "The situation is so alarming that the flag of Pakistan cannot be hoisted in those areas," he added.

The JUI-F chief said the issue of missing persons was very important and "we must deliberate on it". “I really want the people of Pakistan to have trust in our armed forces,” Fazl said.

“This House is perturbed over what is happening in the country these days and veteran politician Sardar Akhtar Mengal also resigned from his NA seat due to these issues,” he said.

According to the JUI-F chief, there is a dire need to strengthen the politicians and political parties to bring this country out of the prevailing crises.

Maulana Fazl added that the areas of DI Khan and Lakki Marwat were in the control of militant outfits.

The situation of law and order was disturbing in Sindh and Katcha areas, he said.

“I request parliament to take lead in this situation,” he said.