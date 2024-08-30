PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation

Fazlur Rehman warmly welcomed the prime minister.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed overall political situation of the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

