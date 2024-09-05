Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti appointed FPSC chairman

Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 17:24:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti has been appointed chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

President Asif Zardari has approved the appointment after which a notification of Lt Gen Satti's appointment has been issued.

The tenure for the FPSC chairman is three years or until the chairman reaches the age of 65.

The position of FPSC chairman had been vacant since August 2023, which had also delayed the Central Selection Board's meeting.