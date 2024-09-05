SHC suspends Karachi University syndicate decision on Justice Jahangiri's degree

Pakistan Pakistan SHC suspends Karachi University syndicate decision on Justice Jahangiri's degree

Court stops authorities concerned from proceeding against the judge

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 19:22:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended the Karachi University’s (KU) Unfair Means (UFM) committee and syndicate’s decision of cancelling Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri's degree.

It is pertinent to note that the Karachi University’s syndicate on the recommendation of its UFM committee cancelled the degree and enrollment of high court judge Justice Jahangiri on Aug 31.

The SHC issued notice to the deputy attorney general, the advocate general Sindh and others, and stopped any action on this matter. The court also sought response from the parties in this case after three weeks.

During the hearing, applicant’s lawyer informed the court that the UFM committee and syndicate had declared the degree of Justice Tariq Jahangiri invalid.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar inquired about the issue and asked how many decisions had been made by university on such matter.

The counsel responded that the syndicate had made the decision on the degree matter with transparency and fairness.

Justice Salahuddin inquired how old this degree was and the counsel replied that the degree was 30 years old.

Justice Salahuddin asked on whose complaint action was taken. The counsel said the Islamia Law College had written a letter.

Justice Amjad Ali Sahito inquired what’s the concern of the applicant?

The applicant informed the court that the application was filed by lawyers and the Karachi University had no jurisdiction on this matter and only the judicial commission could take action.

A lawyer told the court that one member of the syndicate was apprehended by police for eight hours. The judge asked him to avoid political talk.

Almost two months ago, a letter purported to be written by the KU controller of examination about law degree of Justice Tariq Jahangiri circulated on social media.