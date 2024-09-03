Heavy rain lashes Lahore, adjacent areas

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of LESCO feeders tripped

Updated On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 14:03:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas on Monday night which inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply, Dunya News reported.

The rain was reported from several parts of the city including Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Davies Road, Jail Road, Airport, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Qartaba Chowk, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Nishtar Town, Paniwala Talab, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Sanda, Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad, and Johar Town.

A heavy downpour in several areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital and motorists faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped. The Met Office has predicted more rain in the city during the next 24 hours.



