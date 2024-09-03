PTI chief begging for talks with Nawaz Sharif: Azma

Azma Bokhari said that Imran Khan is desperately seeking negotiations, but PML-N has no interest.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Imran Khan has been begging for negotiations with Nawaz Sharif for the past one and a half year but (Nawaz Sharif) he does not even consider it appropriate to mention the PTI chief's name.

In her remarks in response to Barrister Saif’s statement, she said Imran Khan is an ungrateful, backstabbing and opportunistic and no one is willing to sit with him.

She said that Imran Khan is desperately seeking negotiations, but the PML-N has no interest. "PTI's political orphans are creating imaginary scenarios on their own. One who refers their benefactors as Mir Jafar cannot be trusted," she added.

Bokhari emphasized that Nawaz Sharif’s politics, vision, and mission are solely focused on the development and prosperity of Pakistan. She criticized those who fail to understand the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

She claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur is acting like a second version of Usman Buzdar. She highlighted that voices of corruption and nepotism are rising from within PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

