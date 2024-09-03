PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China friendship vital for regional stability

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised that Pak-China friendship is inevitable not only for both the countries, but also for the regional and global peace and development.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The prime minister said China has provided unconditional support to Pakistan during every difficult period.

He praised the Chinese leadership's vision of continuously improving strategic relations between Pakistan and China and upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He expressed Pakistan's desire to enhance collaboration with China in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture, and other sectors.