Shehbaz says militant attacks aimed at thwarting China cooperation

Says terrorists were mistakenly believing that their authority would reign supreme

Rules out any talks with those responsible for uptick in terrorism

Blames outlawed TTP for carrying out attacks from Afghan soil

Says nation to work hand in glove with armed forces in fight against terrorism

Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 15:16:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Reuters) – A day after Balochistan came under deadly attacks launched by hardened terrorists, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ruled out any talks with those working against Pakistan, noting that time had come to uproot terrorism from the country.

He made these remarks while addressing a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, called after recent attacks by terrorists in Balochistan claiming at least 50 lives in a single day.

"Attacks by separatist militants in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan are aimed at stopping development projects that form part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

The assaults that began on Sunday, killing more than 70, were the most widespread in years by ethnic militants seeking to win secession of the resource-rich province, home to major China-led projects such as a port and a gold and copper mine.

"The terrorists want to stop CPEC and development projects," Sharif said in a televised address to cabinet, adding that the militants also wanted to drive a wedge between Islamabad and Beijing.

CPEC, said to have development commitments worth $65 billion, is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative.

Pakistan has not been able to fully build the infrastructure needed to tap mineral resources in poverty-stricken Balochistan, and has sought China's help in developing the province.

CHINA SUPPORT

In Beijing, China condemned the attacks and vowed to maintain its support for Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts.

"China is ready to further strengthen counter-terrorism security co-operation with the Pakistani side in order to jointly maintain regional peace and security," Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, told a regular news briefing.

Beijing has previously flagged concerns about the security of its citizens working on projects in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. Six Chinese engineers working on a dam project were killed in March in the northwest.

Separatist militants have also targeted Balochistan's deepwater Gwadar port, which is run by China.

One of the groups, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), took responsibility for this week's simultaneous attacks on police stations, railway lines and highways in the province, the largest but least developed of Pakistan's four.

Hundreds of its fighters, including seven suicide bombers, participated in the attacks, it said in a statement.

Chinese targets have previously come under attack by several Baloch militant groups, who say they have been fighting for decades for a larger share in the regional wealth of mines and minerals denied by the central government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that terrorists were mistakenly believing that their authority would reign supreme by fanning militancy.

“The sacrifices rendered by our security forces personnel will not go in vain. The recent surge in militancy needs to be foiled. Effective operations were carried out against the terrorists. We have unwavering determination to eradicate terrorism,” he reiterated.

The premier ruled out any talks with anti-Pakistan elements, adding that no space would be given to terrorists, pledging to give all facilities at government’s disposal to the armed forces. "The nation and armed forces are united in fight against terrorism."

He said that the government would work with provincial governments to root out terrorism, hinting that doors would always remain open for those who believed in the supremacy of the constitution.

The PM said that he would visit Balochistan soon to mull strategies with all stakeholders to win war on terror.

