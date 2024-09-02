PTI seeks NRO but no talks without May 9 accountability: Khawaja Asif

Defence minister says that PTI members are currently asking for NRO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has says PTI members are seeking relief from the establishment but there will be no negotiations with anyone until the events of May 9 are accounted for.

Speaking at National Assembly on Monday, Khawaja Asif stated that PTI is currently asking for an NRO and they do not want to negotiate with political parties. He mentioned that PTI founder Imran Khan also wants to negotiate with the military.

The PML-N leader questioned Mahmood Achakzai, asking if he would negotiate with the military. He said that the PTI founder was not interested in negotiations with political parties.

Khawaja Asif also said that if Achakzai finds his statements offensive, he should correct him, and he would withdraw his comments. He stressed that this is a new system with new leadership and that the PTI is obsessed with the past.

The minister further stated that if PTI members want to negotiate they should go ahead. They claim they have a coalition led by Achakzai, and they should conduct the negotiations.

First, they should decide within their own ranks with whom they want to negotiate, and then move on, he said adding they have no conflicts.