Hold talks with PTI to save country from crisis: Achakzai

Pakistan Pakistan Hold talks with PTI to save country from crisis: Achakzai

Achakzai further says they have told the establishment that it is Pakistan’s establishment

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 23:51:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mahmood Achakzai, has said the country can be saved from crisis by holding talks with the PTI.

Speaking in the National Assembly session on Monday, he said, “we are all brothers, let’s not insult each other.” He responded to Khawaja Asif, saying that negotiation should be held with the PTI to save the country from crisis.

“Everyone get ready for dialogue,” he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif also stated everyone should sit down and talk, including the army chief.

Achakzai further said they had told the establishment that it was Pakistan’s establishment.

Every party including Muslim League N, Pakistan Peoples Party, JUI-F, Sunni Ittehad Council and all other parties should be united to implement constitution in the country.