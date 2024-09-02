State institutions should work in their constitutional domains: Latif Khosa

He says PTI wants stability, Imran Khan against any revenge

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Latif Khosa has urged all the state institutions to work in their constitutional domains.

He made this remark in Dunya News’ 'On the Front' programme in which he said the PTI wanted the supremacy of constitution in the country.

While responding to Khawaja Asif’s onslaught against the PTI, he said the PML-N leader had lost election from Rehana Dar but he emerged victorious due to the form-47.

Khosa said all the state institutions should play their roles while restraining themselves to their constitutional obligations.

Almost 100 MNAs of the PPP and PML-N won due to rigging by using the notorious form-47 and this is the reason the incumbent government wants election tribunals to not give their ruling,” he stressed.

While responding to a query, he said the PTI founder had categorically said he wanted to bring stability in the country and was against any political revenge.

