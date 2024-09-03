PTI crossed 'red line' on May 9, says Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said that the PTI had been involved in attacking the national institutions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had crossed the “red line” on May 9 vandalism.

The PTI had been involved in attacking the national institutions including security, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The law and order situation had been created by PTI members and supporters during May 9 mayhem, he said.

In reply to a question about PTI’s dialogue process, he said PTI should not knock the doors of establishment for talks. He added that the leaders of PTI should choose the parliamentary forum for resolving political issues.

