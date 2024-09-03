Nawaz Sharif didn't offer any talks to PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

Irfan Siddiqui said that PTI didn’t like dialogue process to settle political issues.

Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 04:19:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday said that no dialogues are being held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and added that Nawaz Sharif neither invited nor offered any kind of negotiation to PTI.

Irfan Siddiqui said that efforts would be made to hold talks with government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring economic stability for the people of the province.

He said that PTI didn’t like dialogue process to settle political issues. The PTI wants NRO-like facilities, he said adding that the leaders of PTI are playing political gimmicks.

Commenting on relief measures and the role of political leadership in the past, he said Nawaz Sharif always preferred talks with political party leaders to provide relief to poor people.

The Chief of PML-N Nawaz Sharif had been working for the people’s welfare, he stated.

Speaking on the matter of judges’ extension, he said constitution of Pakistan has given rights to the parliament for increasing number of judges. The parliament has the right to increase the number of judges in the courts aimed at providing speedy justice to people, he added.

