Safe, unconditional release of Lt Col, three relatives secured: ISPR

The military media wing says tribal elders, local notables played role in their release

Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 00:50:51 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has confirmed safe and unconditional release of a lieutenant colonel (Lt Col) and his three relatives who were reportedly abducted from Dera Ismail Khan a few days ago.

According to the military media wing, Safe and unconditional release of Lt Col Khalid Ameer and three of his other relatives has been secured due to role played by tribal elders and local notables.

All the abductees have safely returned home, according to ISPR.

The officer and his relatives were kidnapped from a mosque in their hometown, Mohalla Khadr Khel.

