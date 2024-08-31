Punjab Governor says elections will be held on time

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab Governor says elections will be held on time

Pakistan cannot afford frequent elections that cost public billions, Sardar Salim Haider

Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 21:34:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor, Sardar Salim Haider, stated that elections will be held on time as the country cannot afford frequent elections which cost the public billions of rupees.

Governor Punjab said that both the PML-N and PPP need to act seriously; otherwise, both parties will suffer. He added that despite all reservations, the PML-N wants the current government to continue.

Sardar Haider also mentioned that neither the PML-N nor the PPP is completely right. The governor stressed that the politicians need to correct their faults.

The Governor further said that Bilawal Bhutto did not just start distributing solar systems; he had announced long ago that solar systems would be provided to the public.