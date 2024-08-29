Sindh, Punjab governors discuss provincial development

Tessori praises the federal government’s vision for the province’s progress

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori met Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday.

Both the governors discussed the federal governmnet's role in provincial development, inter-provincial harmony and the exchange of delegations.

Tessori praised the federal government’s vision for the province’s progress and the development of industrial areas.

Governor Saleem Haider Khan highlighted the modern development projects in Punjab funded by the federal government and emphasizes the initiatives under the Governor’s initiatives for public welfare.