Dr Faisal meets Scotland's former first minister Humza Yousaf

The HC apprised Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Yousaf about the role of British Pakistanis

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) - Dr Mohammad Faisal, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, held separate meetings with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (MSP) and with former First Minister Mr Humza Yousaf (MSP) at Pakistan Consulate Glasgow.

During the meetings, the High Commissioner stated that British Pakistanis in Scotland's parliament are playing a vital role for community welfare and are acting as a bridge to unite local and Pakistani community.

Dr Mohammad Faisal apprised that government of Pakistan is focusing on economic stability and is facilitating foreign investors through ease-of-doing-business.

He highlighted the potential of energy, agriculture and IT sectors of Pakistan that can yield positive returns for investors.

The High Commissioner stressed upon capacity building of the youth of Pakistan by providing them opportunities including higher education, skilled trainings and exchange programs with the Scottish Government.

Former First Minister Mr Humza Yousaf MSP underlined the importance of fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Scotland. He stated that there is immense potential in the renewable energy sector, where Pakistan can benefit from Scottish expertise in wind and hydro energy.

During his maiden visit, the High Commissioner also visited the historic Glasgow City Chambers which functions as the Headquarters of Glasgow City Council. He had a detailed guided tour led by Baillie Rashid Hussain.

The High Commissioner also wrote his remarks in the visitor’s book at the City Chambers.

