No issue can be resolved without dialogue: Mahmood Achakzai
Pakistan
Confirms meeting with Rana Sanaullah
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of the Pashtunkhawa Milli Awami Party, has stated that no issue could be resolved without dialouge.
In an informal conversation with journalists on Saturday, he said it was a positive development if someone was willing to negotiate.
Read more: Achakzai stresses collective wisdom to address country's crises
He confirmed his meeting with Rana Sanaullah in Parliament.
He emphasized that if politicians got united for the supremacy of constitution, unconstitutional forces would recede back.