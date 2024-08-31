In-focus

No issue can be resolved without dialogue: Mahmood Achakzai

Confirms meeting with Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of the Pashtunkhawa Milli Awami Party, has stated that no issue could be resolved without dialouge.

In an informal conversation with journalists on Saturday, he said it was a positive development if someone was willing to negotiate.

Read more: Achakzai stresses collective wisdom to address country's crises

He confirmed his meeting with Rana Sanaullah in Parliament.

He emphasized that if politicians got united for the supremacy of constitution, unconstitutional forces would recede back.


 

