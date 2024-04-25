Achakzai stresses collective wisdom to address country's crises

Pakistan Pakistan Achakzai stresses collective wisdom to address country's crises

Achakzai stresses collective wisdom to address country's crises

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 21:14:18 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), emphasised the need for addressing the crises facing the country through collective wisdom during a press conference on Thursday.

Achakzai, speaking at the Parliament House alongside Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, said that Pakistan could improve significantly if the institutions operate within their constitutional boundaries.

Achakzai, who is the chief of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), stressed that “like the military forces of other countries, our military should also adhere to its constitutional mandate”.

He said that the alliance of opposition parties aimed not to oppose or defame any institution.

Achakzai also mentioned the formation of a committee tasked with drafting the by-laws for the grand opposition alliance.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub said that sensitive institutions should work within their defined parameters.

Ayub insisted that the PTI founder’s spouse Bushra Bibi health deteriorated after being poisoned. “We kept saying that she should be taken to a private hospital, our concern was proved right,” he said, demanding she be released forthwith.

The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan has vowed to stand for the supremacy of the constitution and announced a countrywide movement against the alleged malpractices in the Feb 8 general elections.